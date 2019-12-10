Kapil Sibal Questions Govt's Agenda On CAB; Urges Amit Shah To 'read The Constitution'

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal put forth his stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and accentuated how it goes against the very ethos of the Constitution. Objecting to the divisive nature of the Bill, Sibal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to read a Constitution before making a statement in the Parliament. After the conclusion of a 12-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 with 311 votes in favor and 80 against the Bill.

Opposing the nature of the Bill, Kapil Sibal said, "Be it Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, if the person is born in the Indian territory, and their parents are Indians, then for sure, they are the citizens of India. There is nothing about religion. If you don't read the Constitution, you will make such absurd statements. So I would urge them to read the Constitution, then go in the Parliament and make a statement."

WATCH | Asaduddin Owaisi rips Citizenship Amendment Bill to shreds amid Lok Sabha debate

"Citizenship has three layers, first that you are born here, second if your parents are born here and third that you were born within the territories. On what basis did the Muslim people get citizenship? Because they were living here, they were born here. Not because they were Muslims. The same stands for Jain, Sikh, Buddist, and Christian," the Congress leader added.

In protest to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Sibal claimed that it was Savarkar and Jinnah who wanted the partition of the country, however, it was not based on religion. He said, "Who wanted partition? Savarkar wanted it, Jinnah wanted it. But we did not listen to it. Partition was not on the basis of religion. I would urge the Home Minister to read the Constitution."

Moreover, questioning the Centre's agenda behind the Bill, Sibal said, "If the Bill is passed or not is another issue, but what is the thought behind it. What is the agenda behind this? If you look at India after 2014, the government is not prioritising issues that need attention. In 2014, 'Ghar Vapsi' 'Love Jihad' movements had started, it had no connection with poverty, farmers or unemployment. Then they got the Triple Talaq Bill."

READ| Federal US Commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah if CAB passed in parliament

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, N K Premchandran, Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor, and Assaduddin Owaisi opposed the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion.

The tabling of the emotive bill comes even as there were protests and incidents of violence in Northeastern states with most of the student unions and regional political parties opposing it, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got Lok Sabha's approval. But it did not introduce it in Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the Northeast and lack of majority in the House.

READ| Amit Shah tables CAB amid opposition, says, 'Muslim community not named even once'