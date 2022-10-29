Kapil Sibal Hits Out Centre For Altering IT Rules, Alleges ‘comprehensive Media Capture’

Hours after the Union government amended the existing IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules and announced the formation of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Information Technology Minister Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the Centre and alleged that it is trying to 'capture media'.

“First, they captured the television networks and now, they are going to capture social media platforms. It's the comprehensive capture of media. We're moving towards one code of conduct, one political party, one system of governance and no answerability to anyone,” the former IT Minister claimed.

Further escalating his attack on the BJP-led central government, Kapil Sibal stated, “Safe for the government and unsafe for others, that's what the policy of this government has always been. The only platform left for ordinary citizens was social media; when statements defamatory are made... people will be prosecuted.”

Centre defends its amendments

Earlier on Saturday, the Union MoS Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in order to defend the government’s decision stated that there was a need to amend the existing IT rules as there were a lot of gaps. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, he added that the Indian government bought the changes to address the accountability and gaps in the IT sector.

“The amended IT Rules that were notified on Friday are continuing in progression with the IT Rules that were notified in May 2021 last year. After months of public consultation, we have bought these amended IT Rules which address both the accountability and gaps,” Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Republic.

He also explained the importance of GAC. “The GAC will address the current gaps and accountability between the users and the platforms. A lot of platforms have appointed Grievance officers, but the functioning of those officers has been less than perfect. Therefore, the GAC will give an opportunity to citizens who are dissatisfied with the grievance addressal process to go above and appeal to the committee so that their grievance and be addressed,” he added.

Centre amends IT Rules

The central government on Friday amended IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules and made it mandatory for intermediaries like Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Facebook and other social media platforms to comply with the Constitution of India and the sovereign laws of the country.

The government also notified rules under which it will set up appellate committees to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms. According to the gazette notification issued by the IT Ministry, the three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months.