The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kapil Sibal’s Tweet Contradict His Words, Says BJP'S Jagdambika Pal

General News

Denouncing Kapil Sibal's recent tweet about NPR, the BJP'S Jagdambika Pal questioned him for not raising objection while discussions were going on in Lok Sabha

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Denouncing Kapil Sibal's recent tweet about NPR, the BJP'S Jagdambika Pal questioned him for not raising objection while discussions were going on in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about CAA for more than 8 hours. Congress leader Kapil Sibal in his tweet on December 26 wrote that NPR stands for 'Non-Performing Register' and also accused the BJP government by calling them sinister who tries to disenfranchise people and violate their privacy. Commenting on the NPR, Jagdambika said NPR is a process which has been carried out since past, and this time it's just upgraded. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
BJP AWARENESS ON CAA