Kapil Sibal’s Tweet Contradict His Words, Says BJP'S Jagdambika Pal

Denouncing Kapil Sibal's recent tweet about NPR, the BJP'S Jagdambika Pal questioned him for not raising objection while discussions were going on in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about CAA for more than 8 hours. Congress leader Kapil Sibal in his tweet on December 26 wrote that NPR stands for 'Non-Performing Register' and also accused the BJP government by calling them sinister who tries to disenfranchise people and violate their privacy. Commenting on the NPR, Jagdambika said NPR is a process which has been carried out since past, and this time it's just upgraded.