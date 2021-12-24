Kapurthala Lynching: Victim Suffered 30 Injuries By Sharp Weapons Reveals Autopsy

In a shocking revelation, a video of the Kapurthala lynching has been accessed by Republic TV on Friday, where the victim is being 'interrogated' presumably by the Gurudwara officials. In the video, the victim is repeatedly asked where he hails from in Bihar and his associates in Punjab. Assuring that he will be sent home if he reveals his brother's contact number, the officials question other details of the victim. A policeman is also seen standing next to the victim.

Kapurthala lynching post-mortem

Moreover, the post-mortem of the victim has revealed that he was attacked with a sharp weapon leading to atleast 30 injuries. The DNA samples have been collected for identification of the body and a murder case has been filed in the lynching case. The victim was lynched to death over an alleged sacrilege attempt, a day after the alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple.

Punjab | It has been revealed in the postmortem that he was attacked with a sharp weapon leading to multiple injuries...We have taken DNA samples for identification of the body: Dr Narinder Singh on the killing of a man over alleged sacrilege at a gurudwara in Kapurthala (23.12) pic.twitter.com/l9rEG8mRuA — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Kapurthala lynching

On Sunday morning, a man was lynched to death for allegedly attempting to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara. Locals claimed that the man tried to escape after being caught by the Gurdwara authorities who handed over the alleged accused to Sikh outfits. In the visuals, the alleged accused was seen being tied up and thrashed to death by the officials.

Later, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon stated that they had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib or the Guru Granth Sahib in Nizampur Gurudwara. He claimed that no incident of disrespecting Sikh sentiments had taken place but the alleged accused was lynched to death. The police further noted that the accused was lynched to death based on a video claiming sacrilege. However, the police found no such evidence from the CCTV visuals in the area.

Similarly, on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by enraged devotees. The police found no identification on the accused and post-mortem of the body is currently being done to ascertain his identity. An SIT has been constituted to probe the sacrilege. Most politicians have condemned the sacrilege but remained mum on the lynchings.