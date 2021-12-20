Kapurthala SSP Sheds Light On Lynching, Says 'Mob Instigated Using Amritsar Sacrilege Bid'

Throwing light upon the lynching of a person in Kapurthala, SSP HP Singh who was present on the spot told Republic TV that the victim had reportedly committed theft earlier. On Sunday, an unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of disrespecting the Nishan Sahib- the Sikh religious flag at a Gurudwara located on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur road in Nizampur village of Punjab. Moreover, three police personnel including a Station House Officer who tried to save the man were also injured.

On the complaint of the Gurudwara's manager Amarjit Singh, a case has been registered under Section 295A which deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Singh revealed that the mob was invited to the site of the crime via social media citing the sacrilege bid in Amritsar. On Saturday, a man was seen jumping across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, caught in time before an alleged sacrilege attempt and beaten to death thereafter.

Kapurthala SSP HP Singh remarked, "Amarjeet has made a Gurudwara on a piece of land in Nizampur. He lived downstairs. At 4 am in the morning, he thought that some person has come there. The man ran away after he came out. He asked the sewadars to catch him. When they found him, he wore a jacket. The jacket was of a Sewadar. They identified him as the thief who stole. Then they dragged him inside. Then they checked. Darbar Sahib Gurudwara was upstairs on the roof. It was completely okay and no sacrilege took place. But they said that the cloth of the Nishan Sahib had been moved."

"Then they locked him in one of their rooms and beat him up there. They went live on social media. They showed that him being beaten up. After going live, they called religious people saying that the same thing has happened with us akin to what happened in Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. So come here and help us. A huge mob gathered there. Then the mob assaulted him and he died after sustaining injuries. His dead body is lying in the mortuary. We will conduct his post mortem tomorrow. We have registered a case and the investigation will be based on it. Action will be taken as per the conclusion of the investigation," he added.

'No sacrilege attempt'

Earlier, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon revealed that the police had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib in Kapurthala. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, he said, "We have not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib. Therefore, there is no sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala". When confronted with this revelation, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi refrained from giving a categorical response and merely affirmed that the investigation is underway.