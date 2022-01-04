Karauli At 4.1 Degrees Celsius Coldest Place In Rajasthan

Cold conditions continue to prevail in parts of Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded the coldest place with 4.1 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a MeT department spokesperson said. Dholpur recorded 6 degrees Celsius followed by 6.6 in Alwar, 7 in Fatehpur, 7.1 in Banasthali, 7.4 in Anta, 8.8 in Phalodi, 8.9 in Chittorgarh and 9.4 in Bundi.

Other major places recorded minimum temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while maximum temperature at most of the places was recorded between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius on Monday. MeT department has also forecast light rainfall in parts of Rajasthan in 24 to 48 hours.

