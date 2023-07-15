Karauli Girl Murder: BJP MP Meena's Protest Against Rajasthan Govt Enters 3rd Day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena's sit-in protest against the Rajasthan Government over the murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Karauli, has entered its third day. Meena, along with other BJP leaders and the victim's family members, has been staging a dharna outside the hospital in Hindaun, Karauli, where the girl's body is kept. The protest aims to seek strict action against the culprits and provide compensation to the victim's family. The demonstration has gained momentum, with BJP National General Secretary and State In-Charge Arun Singh scheduled to participate in the sit-in.

On Friday, a BJP delegation comprising MPs Diya Kumari and Ranjita Koli visited the protest site to show support. BJP MP Diya Kumari expressed her concern about the insensitive attitude of the police and administration towards the Dalit family. She stressed the need for swift and strict action in the case.

"The attitude of police and administration towards the Dalit family is insensitive. Swift and strict action should be taken,” said BJP MP Diya Kumari. The BJP leader met with the victim's relatives and held discussions with the police and administrative officials. "The entire police station staff should be suspended and the accused be arrested. A compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job should be provided to one of her family members”, Kumari said.

BJP protests against Congress govt

MP Meena who is leading the protest had alleged that the incident occurred when miscreants abducted the girl on her way to school in Nadoti. He expressed his suspicion that the accused may have gang-raped and subsequently murdered her, followed by an acid attack and dumping her body in a well. Meena criticised the Rajasthan government for its failure to comply with the Supreme Court's advisory on increasing cases of acid attacks.

Karauli murder

The victim, a resident of Mohanpura in the Todabhim area, was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and attacked with acid before being found in a well in Karauli district. The post-mortem report which came on Friday, indicated a gunshot as the cause of death, with further confirmation on rape pending forensic examination.

“The post-mortem of the victim girl has been conducted. The cause of death seems to be a gunshot,” Karauli SP Mamta Gupta said. She said that officials are in talks with the family members for compensation and other demands.

As per a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded a total of 31,677 rape cases in 2021. Among all states, Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases, with 6,337 incidents under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This indicates a 19.34% increase compared to the 5,310 cases reported in 2020. Rajasthan also ranks second in terms of overall crimes against women in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)