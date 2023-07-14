Karauli murder: Post-mortem reveals gunshot; Opposition leaders allege police negligence

A day after the body of an 18-year-old Dalit girl was recovered from a well in Rajasthan's Karauli district, the police Friday cited gunshot as the cause of her death. "The post-mortem of the victim girl has been conducted. The cause of death seems to be a gunshot," Karauli SP Mamta Gupta said. She said the forensic experts will provide a confirmation on rape after examination. Gupta added that officials are in talks with the family members for compensation and other demands. The victim, a resident of Mohanpura of the Todabhim area, who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and attacked with acid before murder, was found in a well in Karauli district on Thursday.

The matter was raised in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday by the Opposition legislators who demanded a response from the government on the incident. Meanwhile, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena and other leaders of his party, along with the victim's family members, have been sitting on a dharna since Thursday night outside the hospital in Karauli where the body has been kept. They are demanding strict action against the culprits and compensation for the victim's family.

Accusing the police of negligence in the matter, Meena Thursday said the police did not call the forensic team to the crime spot. "The attitude of police and administration towards the Dalit family is insensitive. Swift and strict action should be taken," said BJP MP Diya Kumari, who met the victim's kin and spoke to the police and administrative officials over the matter. "The entire police station staff should be suspended and the accused be arrested. A compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job should be provided to one of her family members", Kumari said. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has also demanded swift action in the matter and justice for the aggrieved family members. "The administration should investigate this very sensitive matter in depth and take the harshest action against the culprits and bring them to justice," Pilot tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "The case of a college-going dalit girl body burnt with acid found in a water well is heart wrenching. This matter seems suspicious. Administration should investigate the matter from every angle and strict action should be taken against the culprits."