Karauli Violence: Gajendra Shekhawat Says Rajasthan Govt Playing Politics Of Polarisation

On Saturday, April 2, some unidentifiable individuals allegedly threw stones at Shobha Yatra in Rajasthan's Karauli, injuring at least 42 people, including four police officers. The protest was held on the first day of the Hindu New Year, known as 'Nav Samvatsar.' Police arrived on the scene shortly after the event and managed to put the situation under control. The authorities have imposed Section 144 to enforce law and order in Karauli. The curfew will remain in effect until Monday evening. The authorities have also turned off the internet in the area.

Reacting to this, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, told ANI, “Rajasthan government is playing politics of polarization. They have failed in maintaining law and order. Rajasthan police are under pressure from the State Government. This is condemnable. The Karauli incident should be investigated properly. Names of those who are protecting the culprits should be revealed.”

The administration has detained roughly 30. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked Police to deal sternly with the perpetrators. He has also urged the public to avoid conflict.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls the Karauli incident a 'conspiracy'

Shekhawat has described the incident as a 'conspiracy'. "How can it be unpleasant for someone to hold a rally on Hindu New Year? The pelting of stones on Hindu groups in Karauli is part of a conspiracy to desecrate the sanctity of this historic day. This is being done by people who are inciting hatred,” he tweeted.

करौली में हिंदू संगठनों पर पथराव इस महादिवस की पवित्रता भंग करने का षड्यंत्र है। इसके पीछे नफरत की भावना भड़काने वाले हैं।#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ga0NyllkS2 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) April 2, 2022

"The issue is under control. High-ranking officials are on the scene. The perpetrators will face the necessary legal consequences," Karauli police responded to this tweet.

Curfew imposed in Karauli Municipal Council territory

"I consider it necessary to impose curfew in Karauli Municipal Council territory," DM of Karauli district Rajendra Singh Shekhawat stated in issuing the curfew order on April 2 (Saturday) at 6.30 pm.

Depending on the conditions, the curfew can be prolonged. The curfew will be in effect until 12 am on April 4th (Monday). The 144th section has been imposed. Except for security personnel, no one should leave their residence. Those who do not comply with this direction will be prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia blamed the event on the Congress government. "The appeasement strategy of the Congress government is at fault. So far, no arrests have been made. It was a planned attack at the bike rally held on the Hindu new year." Satish Poonia tweeted.

Image: Twitter-@Sunil_Deodhar/PTI