Karawal Nagar Murder Case Cracked: Accomplice Arrested, Accused Was A Convict

In a breakthrough for the Delhi police, the Karawal Nagar murder case was solved after the officials arrested one of the key accused in the case, Parul, the woman involved in the alleged conspiracy and murder of the victim. The arrested woman Parul is the sister of Vineet, the main accused in the case. He allegedly killed his live-in partner Rohina Naz, a resident of Uttarakhand. The police added that Vineet strangulated and stashed Naz’s body after both had a fight, said Joy Tirkey, DCP North-East, as quoted by ANI.

Tirkey added, "He then dumped the body 12 km away from their residence. We solved the case with the help of CCTV footage as there was no missing report of the victim. Vineet took the help of his friend to carry the dead body on his motorcycle to the place where they disposed of it."

Delhi | We have arrested one woman involved in the conspiracy of murder and disposal of the body. The woman arrested is Parul who is the sister of Vineet, the main accused. The victim, Rohina Naz is a resident of Uttarakhand. The couple (deceased and Vineet) fought about… pic.twitter.com/OEcoWV6fRN — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Vineet and Naz’s live-in relationship

The police informed that the live-in relationship of Vineet and Naz began four years ago however both decided to remain unmarried. In 2017 Vineet and his father Vinay Pawar were given life imprisonment in the murder case in Ramala Sugar Mill, Baghpat. Both were convicted on October 25, 2019.

Naz lived with Vineet's sister Parul in Delhi when Vineet was serving life imprisonment. However after Vineet came out on bail on October 25, 2019, Naz started pressurising him for marriage. The family of Vineet disapproved of both tying the knot as Naz was from a different community, police informed, as quoted by PTI.

Due to frequent fights Vineet and sister Parul decided to sell her off however she sensed their plan and retaliated after which the sister-brother duo hatched a plan to kill her, the DCP informed. On the day of the incident, both live-in partners again quarreled over the issue of marriage. Vineet in the heat of the moment strangulated her and then hid her body outside a house in Karawal nagar with the help of one of his friends. Parul also helped both in the act, the police informed.

Vineet later went to Baghpat and Parul started looking for rented accommodation in Delhi.