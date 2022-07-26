Kargil Diwas: How Pakistan’s Lies About Involvement In Cross-border Attacks Were Busted

The Kargil War of 1999 was one of the earliest testaments of how the Indian Army was successful in dismissing the lies that Pakistan attempted to fetch New Delhi, all while its troops and terrorists were infiltrating the Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC). 23 years ago, on this day, July 26, India won over hundreds of Pakistani army and extremists who intruded the mountainous regions of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district.

The mastermind behind the anti-India operation in 1999 was General Pervez Musharraf, who was the chief of the Pakistan Army at the time along with generals Mohammad Aziz, Javed Hassan and Mahmud Ahmad. Here’s how India busted Pakistan’s lies about the infiltration and the Indian army’s outstanding handling led to regaining control of Kargil;

India shattered Pakistan’s lies about intrusion at LoC

The military engagement of 1999 at Kargil was deep-rooted in the lies that Pakistan floated without agreeing that its army’s troopers were also involved in the operation and had crossed the LoC into India. Pakistan carried out the entire infiltration operation under the name ‘Operation Koh Paima’ but claimed that only mujahideen had crossed the border and occupied the hill posts in the mountainous regions.

Indian army, however, had been regularly leaving the area during harsh winter conditions. Because India was unsure about the Pakistan army’s involvement, the army decided to not cross the LoC and avoided armed conflict at first and did not initiate attacks.

Soon, India was able to bust Pakistani lies, which further stirred the operation to take back control of the hills occupied by Islamabad. India’s ‘Operation Vijay’ was led by Retired Lieutenant General Amar Aul who has spoken about the Kargil war. He had said that when soldiers reached to recapture Tololing and Tiger, the Indian army found “not 30-40 mercenaries” but instead, they were “regulars of Pakistan’s Northern Light Infantry”.

Several Pakistani journalists have also spoken about how the country’s soldiers joined hands with the mujahideen under the official command of the military the political leadership. Even though Pakistan claimed that it was India who responded first at LoC which ultimately led to the months-long conflict, official records are now public revealing otherwise.

Kargil's infiltration was not only well-planned by the military of the country but it was presented to the civilian government before the action was taken. It was in the making during the leadership of Jahangir Karamat, the predecessor of Musharraf. However, it was Musharraf who pushed the operation to its full swing.

Musharraf, as the Pakistan Army chief, is known to have cordial relations with then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the pre-Kargil period even though he later toppled the civilian government. When Pakistan was consumed with Operation Koh Paima, Sharif is known to have been visited or briefed at least four times between January 1999 and May 1999. In the visit to the sector on May 17, 1999, Sharif was accompanied by two retired lieutenant generals as the former PM met with top army officials.

It has been reported that Sharif was made aware of the bunkers that the Pakistani army had built in the occupied locations. This briefing left the then Pakistani PM in a belief that his country would not be busted by the Indian army especially owing to the strategic advantage of the infiltrated positions.

After the launch of ‘Operation Vijay’ in mid-May 1999, on June 9 of that year, India had even released documents proving the involvement of the Pakistan army in the infiltration. Eventually, in July, Sharif announced the withdrawal from Kargil due to strategic advancements of the Indian army and global pressure. It is to mention here that the United States and France blamed Pakistan for the entire war. India, Without crossing the LoC, was successful in capturing all points that were intruded in May 1999 by Pakistan.

Image: ANI