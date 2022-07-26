Kargil Diwas: How Was Pakistan Left Without International Allies As World Supported India?

Indian diplomacy played a significant role during the Kargil War in 1999, so much so, that the entire world criticised Pakistan for infiltrating the Line of Control (LoC). While the Pakistani Army and mujahideen entered Indian territory near LoC with the full approval of the civilian government, India not only busted its lies and launched a counter-offensive on the ground with ‘Operation Vijay' but also made a remarkable shift in diplomacy on the international stage.

How was Pakistan left without any international ally?

When the Pakistani Army started crossing LoC in May 1999, the government was still floating lies and stated that the individuals who entered the Indian territory were extremists. However, the Indian Army soon busted their lies and launched a counter-offensive operation. The Indian government not only engaged with the media for routine briefings but the biggest success came through international diplomacy.

India’s major win on the international stage was leaving Pakistan without an ally by choosing not to launch an attack first. Moreover, India decided not to cross the LoC, stirring global support in its favour as Pakistan was criticised for not only collaborating with the mujahideen but also for intruding on India.

The world, including the Group of Eight (G8), the United States and the European Union threatened Pakistan with sanctions for its activities near LoC. Pakistan was also criticised for violating the ‘Simla Agreement’ signed with India in 1972 agreeing that "neither side shall seek to alter it unilaterally, irrespective of mutual differences and legal interpretations".

Another major factor that helped India was the proof that the infiltrators were not militants but Pakistani Army regulars. On June 9, 1999, India even released documents proving the involvement of the Pakistan Army in the infiltration. By the end of that month, there was a major shift in the world’s opinion towards Pakistan which was threatened with sanctions.

Even Pakistan’s traditional allies in the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) chose to water down its resolutions against India. As Pakistan was left stranded while engaging in an armed conflict with India, then-PM Nawaz Sharif even visited the US to meet then-US President Bill Clinton on July 4, 1999. Pakistani General Pervez Musharraf, often touted as the mastermind of Islamabad's infiltration operation, later admitted in a book that India’s diplomatic efforts were successful in isolating Pakistan and it created a “demoralising effect” on Sharif.

Eventually, in July, Sharif announced the withdrawal from Kargil due to strategic advancements of the Indian Army and global pressure. 23 years ago, on this day, July 26, India won over hundreds of Pakistani Army and extremists who intruded the mountainous regions of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district.

