Kargil Review Committee Report Suggested Agnipath Model, Younger Cadets In Armed Forces

While the Opposition has been calling the 'Agnipath' military scheme a hasty move by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, a recruitment scheme like 'Agnipath' was originally suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999.

The Kargil Review Committee, which was set up three days after the end of the Kargil war on 29 July 1999, had recommended reducing the average age of soldiers stating that the Army must be fit at all times.

"The Army must be young and fit at all times. Therefore, instead of the present practice of having 17 years of colour service (as has been the policy since 1976), it would be advisable to reduce the colour service to a period of seven to ten years and, thereafter, release these officers and men from service in the country's para-military formations," the Kargil Review Committee had suggested. "After an appropriate period of service here, older cadres might be further streamed into the regular police forces or absorbed in a National Service Corps (or a National Conservation Corps) as provided for under Article 5 lA(d) of the Constitution, to spearhead a range of land and water conservation and physical and social infrastructure development," it added.

Group Captain MJ Augustine Vinod VSM (Retd), who took part in the Kargil war, told Republic that young people gave India the victory in that battle. "Young blood has a go-get attitude," he said.

Param Veer Chakra awardee and Kargil war hero Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav said that youth can change the direction and condition of the war. "I saw it during the Kargil war. The combination of youth and seniors will be a game-changer."

Agnipath scheme: Navy chief cites Kargil Committee report

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar also informed that the military looked into Kargil Review Committee report that proposed to make forces more youthful.

"Agnipath was one of the proposals that looked feasible after the Kargil Committee report for lowering the age profile of forces. The report had categorically said that there is a need to bring down age in the armed forces. The scheme was worked up for the last two years, I was involved in it for 1.5 years. There have been adequate consultations and issues have been discussed. All of it has been debated, it's not something that's been thrust on the forces," he said.