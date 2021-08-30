Kargil To Open Schools For Classes 6-8 As COVID-19 Situation Improves In Ladakh

In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Ladakh, the Kargil district administration has announced that it would reopen schools for classes 6-8 from 1 September. The decision came amidst public demand to get the education system rolling in the city. The order was issued on 19 August by Kargil District Magistrate (DM) Santosh Sukhadeve.

"In view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the district, it is hereby ordered that all the educational institutions including private schools shall be allowed to open for classes 6 to 8 w.e.f 01.09.2021," said a statement by DM Santosh Sukhadeve.

The letter issued by the DM has allowed the resumption of educational institutions for classes 6 to 8 in Kargil after a previous order that allowed the operation of classes 9-12. As per reports, the order has been extended for all public and public institutions. The Kargil DM order directed all school heads and the concerned authorities to abide by COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as laid out by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) and UT administration including Ladakh Disaster Management Authority (LDMA). "The guidelines/SOPs issued vide No. 28 DMK of 2021 dated 01/08/2021 shall continue to remain in force," the statement said. The order referred to in the current statement is the listed guidelines laid out by the LDMA on 1 August, which was released to ensure safety resumption of classes from 9-12 in all private, public and residential schools.

Classes to run with 50% attendance

The guidelines mandated schools to function with a 50% headcount in each class. It directed educational heads to conduct RTPCR tests of students and faculty members before beginning school. Lastly, it also advised that "so far as practicable classes to be run in an open area." Violation of any of the aforementioned orders shall invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the order mentioned.

The statement by the Kargil DM office also claimed that the decision came as a result of the demonstrations demanding restarting the educational institutions.

Classes from 9-12 opened on 2 August

Educational institutions in Kargil reopened on 2 August for classes 9-12. The Ladakh administration, on 1 August, had issued a comprehensive statement highlighting the SOP's that are needed to follow to run the schools. As per reports, the students looked extremely excited to rejoin school after a long break.

On the COVID-19 infection front, the UT reported a fair dip in the cases since July. A weekly average of eight cases have been recorded so far since the past week, a State Health Department bulletin informed. As of 28 August, the UT reported 14 cases taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 20,544. The UT has recorded about 207 COVID-related deaths since the first case of the virus.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash/representative)