Kargil Victory Flame Arrives At Dharmund; To Be Merged With War Memorial Flame On July 26

As the nation celebrates the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, 2022, the Kargil Victory Flame reached the Government Middle School in Jammu and Kashmir's Dharmund. The flame which began its journey on June 17, 2022, will reach the ‘Kargil War Memorial’ on July 26, 2022.

The students at the government school celebrated the arrival of the flame with cultural programmes and also remembered the heroes of the Kargil war in 1999. The Indian Army paid homage to the martyrs of the Kargil war as the CIC (CIF) Delta along with the force troops laid a wreath at the Dharmund War Memorial. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) extended his greetings to all ranks of the Force and exhorted them to strive towards greater glory and success with self-belief and pride in their profession and in the Indian Army and the Nation.

Kargil Victory Flame to reach Kargil War Memorial on July 26

The Kargil Victory Flame, which commenced its journey on June 17 from the Northern Command and reached the Delta force, will traverse the Force area from June 26 and will move towards Drass, where it will be subsumed into the Kargil War Memorial Flame on July 26, 2022.

Kargil Victory flame marking the 20th year celebration

As part of the 20th year celebration of the victory in the Kargil war in 1999, a number of programmes were organised from July 25 to 27, one among the list was the Kargil Victory flame journey from Delhi to Drass, which traversed through 11 towns and cities to finally subsume into the eternal flame in the Kargil War Memorial.

The Army statement said that the torch relay team en route to Drass will also interact with prominent personalities and students in various educational institutes, to discuss the heroic stories about the war.

