Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Def Ministry Recalls Mirage 2000's Role In Capturing Tiger Hill

On the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020, the Ministry of Defence shared an image of the iconic Mirage 2000 aircraft which played a crucial role in India's victory over the iconic Tiger Hill, two decades ago. The PRO of the Defence Ministry in Palam took to Twitter and posted an image of the Mirage 2000 aircraft, mounted atop of which is the laser-guided bomb that helped foil the plans of the enemy bringing their nefarious attempts to a 'swift halt.'

Tiger Hill was one of the epicentres of the Kargil war and became a strategic point of defence since it was located at a height of more than 16,000 ft giving a clear view of the headquarters of 56 Brigade, the main Indian unit in the area. Along with acting as a surveillance point, it also compromised anyone along the 25km national highway giving troops on top of the mountain, a direct line of fire. After a bloody battle lasting for weeks, along with the concomitant battle for the adjoining peak of Tololing, Indian forces successfully took back the Tiger Hill captured by the Pakistan Army.

Read: In Pictures: PM Modi, Defence Min & Others Pay Tributes On 21st Anniversary Of Kargil War

Read: India Will Remain Indebted To Armed Forces Forever: Nadda On Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Mirage 2000 aircraft of the @IAF_MCC played a crucial role in bringing the enemy's designs in Kargil to a swift halt. Seen here with a Laser Guided Bomb which was used in the iconic attack on Tiger Hill.#CourageInKargil #KargilVijayDiwas2020 #HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/q1nPZb3hwQ — PRO Defence Palam (@DefencePROPalam) July 26, 2020

PM pays tribute to Kargil warriors

The Kargil war, which was fought for more than 60 days, ended on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory and commemorate the lives of 527 soldiers from Indian Armed Forces lost during the war.

Every year, the Prime Minister usually pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, PM Modi has paid his tribute to the Indian Armed Forces in his address to the nation and extended his gratitude to the mothers of the martyrs. He also recalled the iconic speech of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after Kargil victory.

Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Recounts Pakistan's Sinister 1999 Kargil War Plot; Names Neighbour

Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Know All About Kargil War Of 1999, History & More