Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Lt Gen Y K Joshi Leads 'Dhruva Kargil Ride' For Fallen Heroes

Ahead of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrations and enthusiasm in Kashmir reached on its peak on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, July 21, a musical event filled with patriotic emotions took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur while a bike-rally event was witnessed the very day next on Thursday, July 22. Importantly, both the events were attended by Lt Gen YK Joshi who fought the Kargil war in in 1999. The major led the bike-rally and addressed the media where he talked about the homage that India is paying to the martyrs and his colleagues.

While speaking to the reporters at the event, the Lt General expressed his happiness that the nation does not only recognizes the brave soldiers but also remembers them.

"Very important to note that this sacrifice made by the brave Indian Army is not only recognized but also remembered so that they continue to encourage the current and future generations of the country. This effort of ours, this rally that we are undertaking is to remember the fallen heroes during operation Vijay. It is also to revive, rekindle and invigorate the spirit of patriotism among the youths. On July 7, I have flown to 'Batra top' in Sukhoi 30MKI, that was a day when one of my commander Captain Vikram Batra has laid down his life," said Lt Gen Y K Joshi.

"Giving his message to the youth, the General added that it is important for the youth to dream big, to think big, to do big and to become big. "Do not follow the beaten track, go into the unknown make your own path and let others follow."

Army Major expresses pride over the celebrations

While speaking further to Republic, several Army Majors including Major Vivek and Major Kajal added that this is a matter of pride for them that they are present at an event that is paying respect to the martyres.

"This bike rally is for Kargil Vijay Diwas with this India will also soon celebrate Independence Day, keeping these events in mind our authorities decided to organise this. There are total of 75 bikes, from here 25 bikes will leave by the time we reach Drass, a total of 75 bikers will join us. Kargil Diwas is a very huge and day and 26 July is the day to feel proud as it is the day when our soldiers were martyred at such places where there is not a single coverage, to climb those mountains and look at the eyes of the enemy is a matter of pride, whenever I think of it I feel very proud that I belong to such organization," added Major Vivek.

"It's a matter of honour. I have been associated with this rally for the first time in my entire service. It's a privilege to contribute to remember martyrs who participated in the Kargil war. It has been planned for 2 days - July 22 and 23 starting from Udhampur to Drass," said Major Kajal.

