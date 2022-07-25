Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Know Everything About Kargil War Of 1999, Its Significance & More

Kargil Vijay Diwas, also known as Kargil Victory Day, is celebrated on July 26 every year to mark the historic day when India conquered Pakistan in the Kargil War that occurred in 1999. The Indian Army was able to recapture all the Indian posts on the northern Kargil district mountain tops in Ladakh on this day. The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed across the country to commemorate the Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

Kargil Vijay Diwas will be observed on July 26, Tuesday to mark the important day in Indian history. The Kargil War ended in 1999 when the Indian troops took back control over the mountain posts that were occupied by the Pakistani forces. Every year, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate in New Delhi.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: History

Following the Indo-Pak War of 1971, tensions between India and Pakistan intensified, reaching an all-time high in the 1990s as a result of separatist operations in Kashmir, which contributed to an atmosphere of growing animosity in the Valley. The Lahore Declaration, which sought to find a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, was signed by India and Pakistan in February 1999 in an effort to minimise tensions over the disputed areas of Jammu. However, the Pakistani army surreptitiously trained and sent troops into Indian territory across the Line of Control while disguising them as "mujahedeen" in 1998-1999.

The Indian troops in the area allegedly presumed that the infiltrators were Jihadis, regardless of the type or degree of the infiltration. The Indian armed forces, however, came to the conclusion that the attack was planned on a much larger scale after learning of infiltrations in other parts of the Valley. The Government of India initiated Operation Vijay and stationed over 2,00,000 Indian troops in the Valley in response to the violations along the LOC and the contempt for the provisions of the Lahore Treaty. The war came to an end in the year 1999 and reportedly 527 Indian soldiers were martyred in the battle.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Significance

To mark this day, the Prime Minister of India pays tribute to soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate. To celebrate the Indian Army's contribution to keeping the country safe and protected from external forces, various functions are held across the country. Family members of martyrs are also welcomed to the memorial service. As this year marks the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, special events for the flag-hoisting ceremony are also planned at the war monument.

Image: PTI