Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Wallpapers, Facebook-Whatsapp Status And SMS

Kargil Vijay Diwas or Kargil Victory Day is commemorated on 26th July in India. The day marks India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

Though the Pakistani army denied their involvement in the war, the documents left behind by casualties, the testimony of POWs and statements by then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif showed the involvement of Pakistani paramilitary forces, led by General Ashraf Rashid.

Celebrated on 26th July every year, the day is observed in honour of the Kargil War's heroes. On this day, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate every year. People also greet each other by remembering the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in order to save the nation. Here are some of the wishes and messages that you can send to your loved ones on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas wishes:

Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

I pay my tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India during the Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas quotes:

I regret I have but one life to give to my country.

Sleep peacefully at your home. Indian Army is guarding the frontiers.

"You have never lived fully until you have almost died and for those who are not afraid of death and choose to fight, life always has a special flavour for them".

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.

Kargil Vijay Diwas whatsapp messages:

Today we have freedom of thoughts and pride in our hearts and it is all because of the Indian Army let us not forget this on Kargil Vijay Diwas!

On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us stand in solidarity with all the mothers, sisters, fathers or brothers who have lost a loved one during the Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day to celebrate the valiant efforts kept by the Indian Armed Forces and the sacrifice made by them in safeguarding our country.

On this auspicious occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us pledge to always respect and pay tribute to our soldiers and not just on days like Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas HD Wallpapers:

Kargil Vijay Diwas Facebook Status:

