Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that commemorates the indomitable might of the Indian soldiers who fought in the hardships and hysterical climatic conditions in the terrain of Ladakh’s Kargil region 24 years ago. The 60-day Indo-Pak war waged against Pakistani Army in 1999 stands as a proud moment for Indians, a time to hold their heads high and celebrate the triumph of their valiant Army.

The history of the Kargil war dates back to 1999, when the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Vijay’ after Pakistani troops intruded into Indian territory in the Kargil district on May 3. As many as 674 soldiers of the Indian Army attained the supreme sacrifice, and another 1363 were said to have been wounded after the war. As they say, ‘Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori,’(It is sweet and proper to die for one's country) India’s heroes made the supreme sacrifcefor the motherland.

Among many brave hearts, 24-year-old Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest battlefield heroism honor, posthumously, is synonymous with gallantry.

Captain Batra, born in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur in 1996, enrolled in the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, where he trained for the armed forces. He was stationed with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles’ 13th battalion, the same regiment that engaged with Pakistani troops that infiltrated India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil.

Living up to the assigned codename "Shershah," Captain Batra triumphed in his most difficult mission, the seizure of Point 4875, assuring the victory of the Indian armed forces.

Besides Shershah, Batra is also known as the "Tiger of Drass," the "Kargil Hero," and the "Lion of Kargil." His fellow soldiers recall stories of his bravery and courage during the battle, when he was reported to have shot at least four Pakistani soldiers.

Battling out the Pakistani infiltrators, Captain Batra was Killed in action when he raced out of his bunker to help another officer, Lieutenant Naveen Anaberu, who was severely injured in an explosion.

Lieutenant Balwan Singh, the youngest Param Vir Chakra laureate, Yogendra Singh Yadav, Lieutenant Manoj Pandey, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum, Major Vivek Gupta, Captain Kenguruse, Major Saurabh Kalia, and Naik Digendra Kumar are some of the brave hearts of the Kargil war.