As the nation celebrates 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26 to commemorate India's historic win against Pakistan on July 26, 1999, a team of artists have created a stunning underwater potrait of Captain Vikram Batra, as a tribute to the bravehearts of the war.

The team of artists used coloured tiles to create a massive portrait of Captain Batra inside a swimming pool, at the Pangode Military camp in Thiruvananthapuram in the state of Kerala.

Kargil Vijay Divas is incomplete without remembering and paying tribute to the courageous soldiers who fought for our country and lost their lives during the Kargil war. Captain Vikram Batra, who was also known as Shershaah for his bravery and valour, lost his life while fighting for the country and leading one of the most difficult operations.

More about Shershaah

Captain Vikram Batra's life and bravery is narrated in the Hindi film Shershaah, which was released last year. The film saw Sidharth Malhotra play the titular role while Kiara Advani portrayed Batra's love interest, Dimple Cheema. The movie, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video, was welcomed by viewers with an open heart.

23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

India is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today, July 26. The day marks the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay 1999 when they evicted Pakistani invaders from high outposts in Ladakh's Kargil.

As many as 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the 60-day Kargil war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 across the country to commemorate the Indian heroes who valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives to make 'Operation Vijay' a success.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of undaunted bravery & courage of the #Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood & sacrifice.

