Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To 1999 War Bravehearts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice.

India marked Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, with tributes to the heroes of Kargil War. On the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the Indian Army and remembered their sacrifices and valour during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan, saying that their sacrifice will always be remembered. Taking to Twitter, Singh paid tribute to the fallen soldiers who fought heroically during the Kargil War at the National War Memorial.

Defence Minister pays tribute to Kargil heroes

While sharing a video message on Twitter, Singh said, "The great heroes of Kargil war have written the golden chapter of the country's defence with their bravery, valour and sacrifice. Despite the difficult and unfavourable conditions, the victory achieved by the Indian Army in Kargil is incomparable in itself." (roughly translated from Hindi)

Rajnath Singh added, "I want to once again assure the families of all the brave soldiers who got martyrdom in the Kargil war that this country can never forget their sacrifice, their memory. The National War Memorial in Delhi is a symbol of this commitment of ours. The Amar Jyoti burning on the Amar Chakra is a testimony to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army."

India pays tribute to fallen heroes

On July 26, the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Modi urged fellow citizens to honour the Bravehearts of Kargil. He praised the Indian Armed Forces, and said that the Kargil war is a symbol of our security forces' heroism and discipline that the entire world has seen.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War on Monday, honouring their valour and sacrifice. He said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice. The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families."

22 years of Kargil War 

On July 26, 1999, India successfully recaptured territory intruded upon by Pakistan in the Kargil region of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in a war that lasted over 60 days. Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of Operation Vijay and remember India's fallen heroes who put the nation first.

