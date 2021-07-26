Kargil Vijay Diwas: Family Of War Hero Captain Jerry Prem Raj Speaks To Republic

On the account of Kargil Vijay Diwas, India is paying gratitude to all soldiers who were martyred during the Kargil War. Republic TV spoke exclusively to the family of Captain Jerry Prem Raj who laid down his life during the Kargil War. Captain Jerry Prem Raj sacrificed his life on July 7, 1999. Republic TV interacted with the braveheart's family at his memorial in Venganoor, Thiruvananthapuram.

Republic TV speaks to Captain Jerry Prem Raj's family in Thiruvananthapuram

Speaking to Republic TV, Captain Jerry's brother Reginald Pavithran remarked that the former soldier was three years younger than him. He added that more than brothers, their relation was like friends.

"He was very happy to achieve his aim. April 22, 1999, was his marriage date but on May 26, 1999, he was called by his commanding officer and was asked to cut short his leave. He went back to Meerut and from there he was sent back to Kargil. Jerry was attached to 2 Naga Regiment as Forward Officer," said Captain Jerry's brother Reginald.

Reginald Pavithran remarked how his brother was hit by a sniper rifle and five machine gun bullets while fighting with Pakistani infiltrators. The army officer's brother expressed that he is proud of his brother. Speaking to Republic TV, Captain Jerry Prem Raj's mother, Chella Thayee recollected that her son always used to say how he wanted to join the defence forces since childhood. In addition, she also showed the Vir Chakra that her son received for his ultimate service during the Kargil War.

"When he used to say these things at such a young age, we did not feel that he was serious. But he was persisting and initially got into the Indian Air Force at the age of 18. From there, he moved to the Indian Army," said Chella Thayee

Moreover, she added that before he left for his mission, Captain Jerry had penned a letter to her and his father asking not to worry about him. She recollected his words that stated how he was doing a great service to the country and promised to fight against the enemy. In addition, the army officer had also promised his family that he will come back. Captain Jerry's brother Reginald Pavithran stated that his family is known because of their son. He added that people know him as Captain Jerry's brother. In his message to the viewers, Reginald Pavithran has opined that all youngsters must be given a 5-year military training before getting into other fields.

Kargil War hero Captain Jerry Prem Raj and his ultimate sacrifice

Captain Jerry Prem Raj was a part of the Indian Air Force for over six years and later moved to the Indian Army. Following his entry into the Indian Army, Captain Jerry was a part of the artillery section. As per reports, he was tasked with capturing Point 4875 in the Drass Sector, which was one of the key objectives for the Indian Army during the Kargil War. Reports further added that Captain Jerry was first hit by a sniper bullet followed by machine gunfire. Moreover, Captain Jerry took the onslaught of the bullets and even saved two other infantrymen from the Naga Regiment. Captain Jerry received the Vir Chakra - the third-highest honor for his supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War.