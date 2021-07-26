Kargil Vijay Diwas: Father Of Kargil Hero Recalls India's Triumph Of 'toughest War'

India celebrates the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, July 26, to remember the heroes of the victorious Kargil War of 1999. Gopichand Pandey, the father of late Captain Manoj Pandey, said that the Kargil War was one of the toughest wars in the world as the enemy had an advantage of the altitude over our army. However, the Indian Army dominated the war and reclaimed the peaks.

Heroes of the war

While speaking to ANI, Pandey said that he is proud of his son as he dedicated his life to his responsibilities as an Army man. Expressing pride and happiness, Pandey also informed that a Sainik School in Uttar Pradesh has been named after Captain Manoj Pandey.

He said, “I'm proud that my son gave his life for his motherland, and became an inspiration for many. He made the entire nation proud. He lived up to his responsibilities as an Army man. Happy to share that UP Sainik School has been renamed after him." Remembering the events of the war, Pandey described the situation badly and said that the terrorists had made bunkers at the peaks of Indian mountains. He said, "They were attacking our Army from the top. But our soldiers had put in all their efforts and reclaimed our mountains and land. As many as 527 army men died in the quest.”

Pandey was confident that the Indian Army was always good enough to deal with any prevailing threat from outside the country and that the citizens are proud of their efforts. He said, "It is because of our army that we sleep peacefully at night.” Pakistan gave up and lost the war to the Indian armed forces on July 26, 1999. For the past 22 years, the day is remembered as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. The only purpose of this day is to remember our heroes with pride and to value those who successfully outperformed their Pakistani counterparts through Operation Vijay.

Captain Pandey was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his audacious courage and leadership during the Kargil War in 1999. An officer of the 1st battalion, 11 Gorkha Rifles (1/11 GR), he sacrificed his life during the attack on Jubar Top of the Khalubar Hills in Batalik Sector of Kargil.

The Kargil War was an armed conflict fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir. In India, the operation to clear out the Kargil was called Operation Vijay. Both the Indian Air Force's and the Indian Army worked together to remove troops of the Pakistani army from the Indian territory. The Pakistani Soldiers entered the entered soil dressed as Kashmir Militants.

