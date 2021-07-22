Last Updated:

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army Commemorates 22nd Anniversary With Celebrations

Ahead of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army along with other officials celebrated the musical and patriotic event with bike-rally scheduled this morning

“Shaurya Band” performing at J&K's Udhampur
NorthernComd.IA/Twitter

A solemn ceremony was organised as a part of `Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021` celebration on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir`s Udhampur to sound the bugle of celebrations of 22 years of victory of Kargil War.

Performers present musical and patriotic evening
NorthernComd.IA/Twitter

Marking the celebration, `Shaurya Band` of Jammu and Kashmir joined Northern Command at Udhampur to present a musical evening full of patriotism and fervour of nationalism to honour the heroes of war.

YK Joshi meeting the performers of the band
NorthernComd.IA/Twitter

The event was attended by Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, the veterans of Army, the other senior officers from Headquarters Northern Command and families.

Shaurya Band performers along with officials
NorthernComd.IA/Twitter

In the end, the Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi, UYSM, AVSM, VrC, SM, ADC, interacted with the band members and brought forth the importance of Kargil Vijay Diwas before bike rally event.

'Kargil Heroes, Fallen but not forgotten'
NorthernComd.IA/Twitter

The band had a background screen which reflected words- 'Kargil Heroes, Fallen but not forgotten'. The event was also marked by the release of a video of the Kargil song sung by famous Punjabi singers

Bike-rally for Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration
ANI

The musical event was followed by bike-rally event where GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi lead the event to commemorate 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Kashmir's Udhampur.

Celebrations to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas in Kashmir
ANI

The event was to particularly remember the fallen heroes during operation Vijay and also to revive the spirit of patriotism amongst youth, informed Lt Gen YK Joshi who appealed youth to dream big.

Bikers seen enjoying the event before start
ANI

Major Kajal was attending the rally for the first time and added that she is privileged to be there. She also said that it is a matter of pride for her to contribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War.

Lt Col Abhinav Navneet speaks to the reporters
ANI

"We've organised a bike rally 'Dhruva Kargil Ride'. Army commander is leading this rally from Udhampur to Dras, Kargil with 25 bikers," added Lt Col Abhinav Navneet amid the bike-rally event.

