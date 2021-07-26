Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army Pays Tribute To Bravehearts Martyred In 1999 Kargil War

The nation today celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the 1999 Kargil War. The day is also commemorated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this occasion, the Indian Army took to their Twitter handle to pay tribute to the 'bravehearts'.

Check their post here:

On the solemn occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember and pay tributes to our fallen heroes who ensured the territorial integrity of our Nation. The Nation will always remain indebted for the valour & sacrifice of our #bravehearts. #OperationVijay#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/X1fWCw9bW1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 26, 2021



Prime Narendra Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the Indian armed forces and hailed their bravery and sacrifices. He also shared an excerpt from last year's Mann Ki Baat on Vijay Diwas.

We remember their sacrifices.



We remember their valour.



Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.



Also sharing an excerpt from last year’s ’Mann Ki Baat.’ pic.twitter.com/jC42es8OLz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Addressing the nation on Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi shared a message on the occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Tomorrow, 26th July, our nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.



Let us pay tributes to those who made our nation proud in 1999. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/hfeF9RMX0d — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2021

Along with that, many other leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to their Twitter handles to pay tributes on the day.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021

Today on 26th July, 2021, India celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the historic 1999 Kargil War. The day is remembered in the memory of the brave soldiers who took part in 'Operation Vijay' initiated by the Indian Army. The Kargil War marks the victory of the Indian Army who after months of fighting in Kargil defeated the Pakistani army who were trying to cross the Line of Control (LOC) into India. The Indian army raised the tricolour over the higher altitude area after their win.

Every year this day is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas and is a proud moment for every Indian.

(Image Source: PTI)