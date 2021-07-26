Last Updated:

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army Pays Tribute To Bravehearts Martyred In 1999 Kargil War

The Kargil War marks the victory of the Indian Army who after months of fighting in Kargil defeated the Pakistani army who were trying to cross the LOC.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Kargil Vijay Diwas

Credits: PTI/Representative Image


The nation today celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the 1999 Kargil War. The day is also commemorated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this occasion, the Indian Army took to their Twitter handle to pay tribute to the 'bravehearts'.

Check their post here:


Prime Narendra Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the Indian armed forces and hailed their bravery and sacrifices. He also shared an excerpt from last year's Mann Ki Baat on Vijay Diwas. 

READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'Patriotism should be in our blood,' says Capt. Vikram Batra's father

Addressing the nation on Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi shared a message on the occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Along with that, many other leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to their Twitter handles to pay tributes on the day. 

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

READ | In Pictures: Kargil Vijay Diwas marked with fervour to pay tribute to fallen heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021

Today on 26th July, 2021, India celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the historic 1999 Kargil War. The day is remembered in the memory of the brave soldiers who took part in 'Operation Vijay' initiated by the Indian Army. The Kargil War marks the victory of the Indian Army who after months of fighting in Kargil defeated the Pakistani army who were trying to cross the Line of Control (LOC) into India. The Indian army raised the tricolour over the higher altitude area after their win. 

READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas: VP Naidu pays tribute to war heroes

Every year this day is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas and is a proud moment for every Indian.

(Image Source: PTI)

READ | Then Indian Army Chief Gen Malik narrates Kargil War; says, 'Pak still can't be trusted'
READ | On 79th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urges countrymen to salute heroes of Kargil war
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND