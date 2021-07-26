Kargil Vijay Diwas: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Pay Tribute To 1999 War Heroes

As the nation celebrates the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, July 26, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the 1999 Kargil war. Members of both Houses observed silence in the memory of the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the call of duty. Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to soldiers.

The nation remembers Kargil heroes

Paying tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil war, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended gratitude to their families. The Speaker said, "Today we are celebrating the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas to remember the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Arm Forces. On this occasion, the House applauds the bravery of our soldiers. Our soldiers overpowered the enemy fighting all obstacles and adverse climate conditions. The country is obliged to all the brave hearts. We also extend our gratitude to the family of the Bravehearts. Today we pay tribute to the brave soldiers."

Delhi: Lok Sabha members pay tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war on the occasion of #KargilVijayDiwas2021

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tribute to the soldiers and praised the soldiers’ ‘display of exemplary courage’ at the war front. Addressing the House, Venkaiah Naidu said, "Today is the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day in 1999, our brave and fearless soldiers defeated the enemy forces who have occupied our territories and retrieved Kargil heights resulting in a momentous victory for our country."

"The display of exemplary courage and dedication and unflinching determination towards the mission by our soldiers in treacherous terrain under inclement weather will remind our memory forever. Today we pay tribute to our brave soldiers who went beyond their call of duty to protect our motherland and secure our lives," stated Naidu.

President Kovind and PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Kovind laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, to pay tributes to all soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to soldiers and laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. Remembering the soldiers for their indomitable courage and valour, the President said, "The nation salutes the soldiers and officers of the 19th Infantry Division, who have been safeguarding our borders in the most hostile terrains under adverse weather conditions as our frontline troops. They have scripted exceptional stories of indomitable courage, bravery and sacrifice."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered the heroes of the Kargil war and said their bravery motivates the country every day. Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day."

Also sharing an excerpt from last year's 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021

On 26th July 2021, India celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the historic 1999 Kargil War. The day is remembered in memory of the brave soldiers who took part in 'Operation Vijay' launched by the Indian Army. The Kargil War marks the victory of the Indian Army after fighting along the border to avoid the Pakistani army from crossing the Line of Control (LOC) into India. The Indian army raised the tricolour over the higher altitude area after their win at Kargil.

IMAGE: PTI