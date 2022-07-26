Kargil Vijay Diwas: Memorable Speeches By India's First CDS General Bipin Rawat

As India commemorates "Kargil Vijay Diwas" on Tuesday, July 26, the nation mourns the demise of its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who left behind an illustrious legacy and an irreparable loss. The creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff, seen as one of the biggest reforms in the higher military structure of India, was a recommendation of the Kargil Review Committee (KRC).

In the aftermath of the Kargil War, India increased its spending in the defence sector and went for an overhaul of its intelligence setup. A recruitment scheme like 'Agnipath', to reduce the average age of the Indian Army was recommended by the KRC, which also suggested that the country create a new post of the Chief of Defence Staff in 1999, a development that took nearly 2 decades.

In 2019, the government issued a notification amending the Army Rules 1954, paving the way for General Rawat to take charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff and he served the nation heading the post up to his unfortunate demise in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, here is a look back at some of the memorable speeches of General Bipin Rawat.

'Pakistan won't dare repeat misadventure like Kargil'

Addressing the media on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas in 2019, General Bipin Rawat remarked that Pakistan will dare not attempt a misadventure like Kargil again, adding that the Indian Armed Forces were much more powerful today than they were in 1999.

"I am quite sure that they will never attempt this again. In fact, this was a big misadventure (referring to Kargil War) undertaken by the Pakistan army in 1999. They did not appreciate the will and the intent of the Indian political establishment in the Indian Army Forces, that they will never allow them to succeed and no matter the heights they capture, the Indian Army will give it back to them and recapture those heights. This was evident during the Kargil war in 1999," the Army chief said.

What the 'singular meaning' of war is

On November 26, 2019, a little over 2 years before his untimely death and a month before he took over as CDS, General Bipin Rawat had addressed the Republic Summit where he delivered one of his most memorable lines-- "Jung ka ek hi usul hai, vo hai jeet." (War has just one rule - that is victory).

Assuring that the Indian Army will achieve it at all costs, CDS Rawat had said, "In its widest sense, the Indian Army is not merely a combat unit or an instrument of national power; it is a valued institution of the Indian state. Accordingly, our ecosystem is one of profound importance characterized by attributes that I have spoken about. Customs and traditions refine strategic outlook and yearning for modernity is also a desire to lead the change. All rooted in a distinctive Indian tone and tenor."

'Difference between talk & action'

Another one of his iconic lines, which assumes significance amidst the LAC stand-off is when the late CDS underlined the importance of differentiating between talk and action. In an address at the Kargil War Memorial, General Rawat had said, "There is a difference between talk and action. One should only believe in talks when they see action happening on the ground.”

'Innovation' in the Indian Army

General Bipin Rawat is also remembered for his unparalleled contribution to the revolution in the Indian Army, including the long-planned Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs), on which he is said to have worked closely on.

"As we negotiate the challenges that line our security paths, we understand that without artha and suraksha, there can be no dharma. We are determined to innovate and indigenize, we are determined to fight Indian wars with India solutions," General Rawat had said.

He had also spoken about how it was possible for India to become the next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Superpower through innovation and consistent research and development on the technology front.

Bipin Rawat's strong message to China & Pakistan

In November 2021, the CDS delivered an emphatic lecture at the Sardar Patel Memorial where he sent a strong message to both China and Pakistan. Bipin Rawat had said that India will never let the guard down against attacks from neighbouring countries and had learned and relearned lessons from its past mistakes.

“The territorial ambitions of China and Pakistan require the Indian armed forces to remain alert and deployed along disputed borders and coastal areas all year round,” CDS Rawat said.