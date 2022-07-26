Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Lays Wreath At National War Memorial; Pens Tribute

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh penned a special tribute to the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces who lost their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. Maintaining that the nation can not forget the sacrifice of the soldiers, he asserted that the government will continue to move forward on the path of nation-building.

In his message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, my tribute to the sons of Mother India who rendered the supreme sacrifice on the altar of the nation during the Kargil War. This nation is indebted to these bravehearts. We will be energized by forever keeping their memories in our hearts and we will keep moving forward on the path of nation-building."

Here is Rajnath Singh's tribute:

Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War and to pay homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Even as the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee extended a hand of peace to Pakistan by signing the Lahore Declaration with his counterpart Nawaz Sharif on February 21, 1999, the neighbouring country laid bare its nefarious designs by intruding into Indian territory. On May 3, some shepherds intimated the Indian Army after spotting Pakistani infiltrators at the Jubar ridgeline in Batalik.

After several patrols were conducted, it came to the fore that Pakistan had infiltrated the Dras, Kaksar, and Mushkoh sectors. On May 15, Pakistani forces captured Captain Saurabh Kalia along with 5 other soldiers- Sepoys Arjun Ram, Bhanwar Lal Bagaria, Bhika Ram, Moola Ram and Naresh Singh. The IAF commenced air strikes against the Pakistani infiltrators under the aegis of Operation Vijay on May 26. Over the next few days, Pakistan shot down Indian jets MiG-21, MiG-27 and MI-17 and captured Flt Lt Kambampat Nachiketa.

While Flt Lt Nachiketa was safely repatriated, Pakistan returned the mutilated and disfigured bodies of Captain Kalia and 5 other soldiers on June 9. While India repeatedly gave proof of Pakistan's involvement, then US President Bill Clinton too pressed Nawaz Sharif for the withdrawal of his troops from J&K. After recapturing several peaks including Tiger Hill from the Pakistani forces, the operation came to an end on July 26.