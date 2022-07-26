Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Tri-services Chief Pay Homage To Bravehearts In Delhi

As the country commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, July 26 and remembers the supreme sacrifice of the Indian armed forces' soldiers who fought and won the Kargil war in 1999, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the tri-services chief namely the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives serving the country in a wreath-laying ceremony at National War Memorial, Delhi. Defence Minister tweeted on his official Twitter handle about the wreath laying ceremony on 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas today and said, 'The nation will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice'.

Addressing the reporters on the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Northern Command's General officer commanding (GOC) in chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi spoke about the valour and courage of the Kargil Heroes. The Northern Command's Chief said, "On the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of Kargil victory, I stand here humbly on behalf of all ranks of Northern Command to pay homage to our bravehearts who remind ourselves of the supreme sacrifice".

'Nation is indebted to the sacrifices made by bravehearts': Lt Gen Dwivedi

Adding further he said, "Since independence whenever called upon, the Indian armed forces exhibited unparallel selfless devotion to duty, sacrifice and valour. The nation too is indebted to the sacrifices made by our bravehearts. In 1999, the infiltrators occupied several ridge lines on our side of the Line of Control."

"Evicting these heavily armed infiltrators from the defensive positions became the national priority. It was then the bravehearts of the Indian armed forces responded with the unique characteristic of the nation before self. Overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrains and surpassing the challenges of the climate, the Indian armed forces accomplish the task," Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi told reporters while speaking about the Kargil heroes. Adding further he said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemoration is our way of remembering and reliving the saga of heroism and sacrifices that stand apart as a lesson to each citizen and motivate the youth to achieve the greater good." In giving a message to the people of the country, he said, "Every soldier of the Indian armed forces will stand steadfast in his Dharma of protecting the nation. I also urge the youth to take inspiration from the legacy."

Notably, India is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today. The day marks the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay 1999 when they evicted Pakistani invaders from high outposts in Ladakh's Kargil and won the war.

Image: twitter/@rajnathsingh