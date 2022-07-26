Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sikh Warriors Pay Stunning Fire-baton & Sword Tribute To Kargil Heroes

Sikh warriors paid rich tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil war heroes with breathtaking stunts and fire acts at the Drass War Memorial on Tuesday. The warriors came all the way from Andaman to pay homage to bravehearts on the occasion of 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Dressed in traditional attire, the Sikh warriors performed dangerous stunts, including spitting fire, sword fighting, forming human pyramids, and more.

#WATCH | Stunning fire-baton & sword tribute to Kargil martyrs at the Drass War Memorial; Tune in here - https://t.co/pwgLmInJvi pic.twitter.com/gJb3CJJsBu — Republic (@republic) July 26, 2022

23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

India is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today. The day marks the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay 1999 when they evicted Pakistani invaders from high outposts in Ladakh's Kargil.

As many as 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the 60-day Kargil war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 across the country to commemorate the Indian heroes who valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives to make 'Operation Vijay' a success.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of undaunted bravery & courage of the #Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood & sacrifice.

They gave a befitting reply to enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to #India.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/HwVFrYHwt1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 26, 2022

1999 Kargil war

Tensions intensified between India and Pakistan following the Indo-Pak War of 1971, reaching an all-time high in the 1990s as a result of separatist operations in Kashmir, which created an atmosphere of growing animosity in the Valley.

The Lahore Declaration, which sought to find a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, was signed by the two neighbours in February 1999 in an effort to minimize tensions over the disputed areas of Jammu. However, the Pakistani Army surreptitiously trained and sent troops into Indian territory across the Line of Control while disguising them as "mujahedeen" from 1998-1999.

The Indian troops in the area allegedly presumed that the infiltrators were Jihadis, regardless of the type or degree of the infiltration. The Indian armed forces, however, came to the conclusion that the attack was planned on a much larger scale after learning of infiltrations in other parts of the Valley.

The Government of India initiated Operation Vijay and stationed over 2,00,000 Indian troops in the Valley in response to the violations along the LOC and the contempt for the provisions of the Lahore Treaty. The war came to an end on 26 July 1999 when Indian soldiers recaptured all mountainous posts in Kargil from the invaders.