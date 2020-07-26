Kargil Vijay Diwas: Uttar Pradesh Sand Artists Pay Tribute To Brave Heroes

In a humble tribute to the Indian Armed forces on 21st 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', sand artists in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj created a sculpture with the message 'Kargil Vijay Diwas; Salute to our Army'.

Prajapati, one of the sand artists said that our soldiers risked their lives to save ours. This sand art is a tribute to the valour of the Indian Army.

"Today, we made sand art on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. With this art, we want to pay tribute to the Indian Army. This was the day when India won the war against Pakistan. It's an occasion and to celebrate it, we made sand art," said Ajay Gupta, another sand artist.

The country is celebrating the 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. On this day in 1999, the Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan. The day is celebrated with pride to rekindle the valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. This day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Defence Minister pays homage to warriors

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the National War Memorial and paid tribute to the war heroes for their indomitable spirit and courage that led to the victory of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war. The Defence Minister made an entry in the visitors' book and in his brief media interaction said that the courage and sacrifice of the bravehearts is an inspiration for the entire nation.

Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to pay homage to the war heroes of Kargil and saluted the sacrifice of the fallen heroes and their families for having borne such brave men.

"Kargil Vijay Divas is not just a day but a victory celebration of valour and bravery of the Indian Army," he tweeted along with a video message.

