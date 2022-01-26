As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Kargil war hero Capt Yogendra Singh Yadav on Wednesday, recalled his team's success in recapturing Tiger Hill, helping India win the 1999 war against Pakistan. Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, he extolled the spirit with which soldiers fought, shouldering a nation's hope. Yadav was a grenadier of the 'Ghatak Platoon' and sole survivor of one of the 3 teams which recaptured Tiger Hill in 1999.

Capt Yogendra Yadav on Kargil War

"I got the opportunity to capture Tiger Hill at the mere age of 19. We (soldiers), who don the Army uniform, are always ready to lay down our lives for the nation, and the soil of India - the land of heroes - instills a sense of pride in us. Whether we breathe or not, whether our blood flows, this nation should progress - with this in mind, we captured Tiger Hill. I salute all the martyrs who saved Kargil for India," said Yadav - a Param Vir Chakra awardee. Yadav was also part of today's Republic Day parade - for the 22nd time.

He added, "I remember that moment when in the battle my six peers were killed and I alone survived. Keeping in mind the responsibility of a nation on my shoulders, I persevered as bullets rained on me, grenades were lobbed at me. As you fight mentally with such a sentiment, you trump over enemies - which was what happened to me. I was successful, with God's Grace, and recaptured Tiger Hill for India".

Speaking on the significance of the Kargil War, he said, "There has no war since 1999 Kargil ops as big as it. The war was imposed on us suddenly. It was difficult as the enemy was at a higher position (geographically). They had all the advantages. They had blocked all highways from Srinagar to Leh - which had to be opened to ensure logistic movement. We were first tasked to capture Tolo Ling pass and then Tiger Hill. We were instilled with the sentiment of keeping up the nation's pride, dignity and security."

Tiger Hill capture

The Kargil war's turning point occurred when the Indian Army recaptured the Tiger Hill peak. Three routes were taken by the 18 Grenadiers regiment and the 8 Sikh regiments. The 18 Grenadiers attacked from two directions, scaling the vertical cliff face with the enemy already at a higher elevation. Meanwhile, their compatriots - the 8 Sikh regiment was to take the more 'obvious' routes for deceiving the Pakistan troops.

Surprising the Pakistan troops, the ‘Ghatak Platoon’ successfully scaled the most treacherous route using ropes at 04:00 hrs on July 4. During the climb, Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav who had volunteered to fix the rope to aid his team was hit by bullets in the shoulder and groin. Three army men including the company commander were killed by the enemy's response fire.

Despite the injury, Yadav continued his journey crawling up the terrain to the enemy position and lobbed in a grenade, killing four Pakistanis in the process. Inspired by his gallant act, the remaining platoon charged the other positions and dislodged the enemy. For this act of bravery, Yadav was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. The day after Tiger Hill was recaptured, Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif announced the pull-out of Pakistani troops from Kargil, thus ending the 2-month Kargil War.