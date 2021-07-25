Kargil's Aryan Valley: Know All About Rare 'Dard Aryans', Their Unique Culture & History

Ahead of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Republic Media Network brings you one of the least documented but important race of Kargil- The Dard Aryans. Despite their long stay in the Kargil region amid high mountains and hidden rocks, this community has not found itself mentioned in several archives. The Aryan valley in the Batalik sector of Kargil has been home to this ethnic community for over 2000 years. Upon reaching the area, Republic learned that these people follow a different, solar calendar for their festivals and agriculture activities.

Interestingly, this community has deep links with historical figures as their forefathers were believed to be a part of King Alexander's Army

"Our village has developed and come from Alexendar's race. Previously we used to live above the brook in the area. This village was found by three brothers- Gelo, Milo, Dilo, and Gill Singh was the king. The name 'Dard' was given by the King after he shot an arrow in this area and in our language we call arrow as dard," revealed a resident of the village.

The community is also settled in nearby villages including Hanu, Bima, Darshik, and Garcon. With a unique culture, the people of the village aim to secure their culture as the area is quite popular amongst the tourists. A museum present in the village shows old photographs depicting history, spiritual rocks, jewelry, and several other ethnic items preserved by the people.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Meanwhile, India is all set to witness 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' and the celebrations to honour the brave soldiers are in place. The celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Drass will begin on Sunday, July 25. On this day, the Kargil war will be 'revisited' from Lamchun view Point in the presence of senior military commanders.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with Bipin Rawat will launch the trailer of Karan Johar's Hindi film Shershaah based on the heroic saga of Captain Vikram Batra who fought bravely in the Kargil War. On Monday, July 26, the country is going to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil war in Drass, adjacent to Kargil. Army has sent an invitation to the President as the chief guest for Kargil Vijay Diwas this year.