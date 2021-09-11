Karnal: Haryana Govt Meets Farmers, Offers Inquiry & Govt Jobs In Lathi-charge Incident

In the latest development in the Karnal protests, the Haryana government met farmer leaders on Saturday morning. After the meeting, the administration offered an impartial inquiry in the case led by a retired High Court judge as well as compensation for the family of the deceased. Till the time of the inquiry, the state government has offered to send the accused officer on leave and has promised 2 jobs for the family members of the deceased farmer.

Addressing a joint press conference of the administration and the farmer leaders, Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh said, "Former SDM Ayush Sinha will be on leave during this period. Haryana Government will give jobs to 2 families of deceased farmer Satish Kajal on Sanctioned Post in Karnal district at DC rate."

Meanwhile, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who was also a part of the discussions, has stated that the Haryana Government has accepted their demands. As per sources, the farmer leaders have not accepted the offer of the Manohar Lal Khattar government. A Kisan meeting is currently underway to deliberate over the Haryana Government's offer. The farmer leaders are expected to announce their decision - either accepting the demand or continuing the protests - later in the day.

Following a meeting b/w govt officials & farm leaders, Haryana govt orders a probe in August 28 Bastara toll incident, which will be done by a retired High Court judge. Probe to be completed in a month. Former SDM Ayush Sinha will be on leave: Additional Chief Secy Devender Singh pic.twitter.com/IntYVo2ZOA — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat

The Haryana Government has buckled down under pressure amid the massive Karnal Mahapanchayat protests underway in the state. The row erupted after a viral video showed Karnal Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha allegedly instructing police personnel "to break their (farmers) head" if they tried to breach the barricade during a protest in Haryana. At least 10 farmers sustained injuries in the police lathi-charge.

On September 7, a large number of farmers thronged the gates of the district headquarters in Karnal, locked in a showdown with Haryana's BJP-led government. The gherao saw thousands of farmers from Haryana and neighbouring states riding tractors and motorcycles and arriving at Karnal’s New Anaj Mandi for the 'Mahapanchayat' in protest against the alleged lathi-charge of August 28. As farmers marched on foot from the Mahapanchayat venue to the mini-secretariat just five kilometres away, water cannons were used against the large crowds when they neared the complex.