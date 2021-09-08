Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat: Haryana Govt Extends Suspension Of Internet, SMS Services

Citing speculations of intensified Karnal protest, the Haryana Government on Tuesday extended suspension of internet, SMS and other dongle services. According to the notice issued on Tuesday night, the suspension will be imposed with effect from 12 AM till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, September 8. Earlier, the services were suspended from 12:30 am to 11:59 PM on Tuesday.

The notice has reasoned maintenance of law and order and public safety to cut the services.

"Situation has been reviewed and observed to be still volatile and further intensification of protest in expected which may adversely affect the public safety and Law and order situation in district Karnal in wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat and further to continue their dharna," read the notice.

The Government notice has cited the spread of false rumours, misinformation and misuse of the internet as the reason behind the suspension.

Temporary suspension of telecom services including bulk SMS (excluding banking & mobile recharge) as a further intensification of protest is expected affecting law-order in Karnal in the wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat and further to continue their dharna: Govt of Haryana pic.twitter.com/21tHLzHcG7 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Karnal Protests

A large number of farmers squatted at the gates of the district headquarters on Tuesday. As scheduled, thousands of farmers first gathered in Karnal for the 'mahapanchayat'. The Farmers Union called for the protest in Karnal in the Kisan mahapanchayat to protest against the alleged lathi-charge by Haryana Police on farmers who were staging a demonstration against a BJP meeting on August 28. Meanwhile, Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the Karnal mahapanchayat is to seek justice for Sushil Kajla, a farmer who died a day after the lathi charge incident. The police, however, said that he died due to a heart attack.

As the farmers assembled, the local administration invited an 11-member delegation to discuss their demands and dissuade them from advancing towards the secretariat. Senior farm leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, however, said that the talks were failed. As a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, apart from the suspension of mobile internet services, section 144 CrPC banning gathering of people was also imposed in Karnal district, but seemingly to no avail.

Tikait has also demanded suspension of the IAS officer who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers if they crossed the line. Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Darshan Pal and Yogendra Yadav were among other senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders, who reached Karnal for the rally.