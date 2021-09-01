Karnal Lathi-charge: Haryana Govt Transfers SDM who Ordered To 'break Heads' Of Farmers

In a key development, IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who was seen instructing the police personnel to 'break heads' of protesting farmers if they breach barricades, has been transferred. The Haryana State Government on Wednesday transferred Ayush Sinha from SDM of Karnal to Additional Deputy Secretary of Citizen Resource Information.

Recently, Haryana Police came under the line of fire following a lathi-charge on a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement in Karnal. Soon, a video on social media went viral in which IAS officer Ayush Sinha was seen instructing the police personnel to 'break heads' of protesting farmers if they breach barricades. The use of force by the police invited severe criticism from various political parties.

CM-Dy CM का करनाल में किसानों पर क़ातिलाना हमला करने का षड्यंत्र ड्यूटी मैजिस्ट्रेट के आदेशों से साफ़ है - जो पुलिस को किसानों का सर फोड़ने और सर पर लाठियाँ बरसाने का आदेश दे रहे हैं।



भाजपा-जजपा है “जनरल डायर” सरकार !#भाजपा_जजपा_है_जनरल_डायर_सरकार pic.twitter.com/OsSn7Zj4hd — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 28, 2021

In fact, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and even demanded his resignation for using force on the protesting farmers.

Notably, the following action against IAS Ayush Sinha comes after Haryana's deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Sunday condemned the remarks of the IAS officer and assured to take action.

Dy CM Promises Action Against IAS Officer Who Gave 'break Heads' Order

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Sunday condemned the remarks of IAS officer Ayush Sinha. Dushyant Chautala said that the use of such kinds of words against the farmers is 'condemnable'. Definitely, action will be taken against him, the Haryana Dy CM added.

Before Chautala, Haryana CM Khattar assured that the administration will look into the matter. While condemning the SDM's alleged directions, Khattar said strictness was required to maintain law and order in the state.

"The officer's choice of words was wrong. Our administration will look into the matter. He shouldn't have spoken those words, but strictness was needed to maintain law and order," the Chief Minister had said.

At least 10 people suffered injuries after the Karnal Police lathi-charged a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement on Saturday. The farmers had gathered near Bastara toll plaza to protest against Khattar's visit to Karnal and three farm laws. Police baton-charged them to stop them from moving towards the venue, leaving several farmers wounded.

