Last Updated:

Karnal Lathicharge: Dy CM Promises Action Against IAS Officer Who Gave 'break Heads' Order

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday condemned the remarks of IAS officer Ayush Sinha and he said that proper action will be taken.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Haryana Dy CM

Twitter-@rssurjewala, PTI


After 10 people were injured as the Haryana Police allegedly lathi-charged a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement in Haryana's Karnal city, State Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Sunday condemned the remarks of IAS officer Ayush Sinha. The IAS officer was seen instructing the Haryana Police officials to 'break heads' of protesting farmers who breach police barricades. Dushyant Chautala said that the use of such kinds of words against the farmers is 'condemnable'. Definitely, action will be taken against him, the Haryana Dy CM added. 

Police lathi-charge Haryana farmers for protesting & disrupting traffic in Karnal

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday as the Haryana Police allegedly lathi-charged a group of farmers who were disrupting traffic movement on the highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. This meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president OM Prakash Dhankar and other senior leaders of the party. 

READ | Several highways blocked after Haryana police lathi-charge protesting farmers in Karnal

Following this incident, the Haryana Police has drawn severe criticism for the action against the farmers. According to PTI, several roads were blocked at different places during the protest. The affected routes included the Fatehabad-Chandigarh, Gohana-Panipat, and the Jind-Patiala highways; the Ambala-Kurukshetra, the Delhi highway near Karnal, and the Hisar-Chandigarh and Kalka-Zirakpur national highways.

READ | Punjab CM slams Haryana govt over police lathi charge on protesting farmers in Karnal

Farmers protest near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal

Several protesters present at the site near the Bastara toll plaza around 15km from Karnal claimed to have witnessed 8-10 protestors who sustained injuries while the police lathi-charged farmers. The police, however, said that only mild force was used as the protesters were blocking the highway, affecting traffic movement.

READ | Karnal SDM defends lathi-charge on farmers, alleges stone pelting by protestors

Farmers protesting the central farm laws have been opposing public functions of the BJP-JJP combine in Haryana. Several farmers had gathered at the Bastara toll plaza near Karnal, responding to a call given by the BKU. Citing Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area banning assembly of five or more people, the police made several announcements over loudspeakers, declaring the gathering by the protesters "unlawful."

READ | BKU leader Rakesh Tikait condemns Karnal lathi-charge incident, demands action

Initially, they asked the farmers to disperse, but resorted to force as the protesters refused to budge. The police said the protesters were bent on moving towards the venue of the BJP meeting in Karnal. All roads leading to the venue had been heavily barricaded. Yogendra Yadav said that as part of their ongoing agitation against the farm laws, the farmers had decided to hold a peaceful protest against BJP leaders, for which they had assembled at the Bastara toll plaza.

READ | Rakesh Tikait calls Karnal SDM 'Taliban commander', wants him to be posted in Naxal area

Image: Twitter-@rssurjewala, PTI

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND