After a major Pakistan-Khalistan terror plot was thwarted in Karnal on Thursday, sources have now revealed that two of the accused, Gurpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh, are actually brothers. On Thursday, the Karnal Police detained four terror suspects near Bastara toll in Haryana and recovered a huge cache of explosives from their Innova car, along with Rs 1,22,000 cash. A large number of bullets and ammunition containers were also found in their possession.

The four accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder, and Bhupinder. According to the Karnal SP, the Karnal terror plot is said to be orchestrated by Harbinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist operating from Pakistan.

#LIVE | Khalistan terrorist Rinda linked to Karnal Terror Plot in Haryana



Republic TV accesses details of the Haryana terror plot; tune in to watch the coverage here - https://t.co/uJRFmh6WGb pic.twitter.com/LJWxaRP0qm — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2022

Explosives dropped via drone in Pakistan

Republic has also learnt that the explosives were dropped through drones from Punjab’s Ferozepur in Pakistan. Harbinder Singh Rinda, who is currently in jail, is said to be the 'mastermind' of this terror plot. All four accused were hired by the Khalistani terrorist to deliver explosives to Adilabad in Telangana, the police have said. The arrested terrorists were also going to receive money for delivery.

Addressing the media, Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said, "On credible intelligence input, 4 terror suspects including 3 belonging to Ferozepur and 1 from Ludhiana were detained near Bastara toll plaza. Explosives were recovered from them along with other arms and ammunition. There is a Pakistan connection as the location was sent from Pakistan by a Khalistani terrorist Harbinder Singh Rinda. He lives in Pakistan and has been a suspect in multiple terror activities. Rinda is the one who usually supplies the explosives and NDPS material to such people and gives the location. The accused were in touch with a Rinda, who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana."

The officer added, "They received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in the Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway."

The Haryana Police have also added the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to the FIR.