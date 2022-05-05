Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | Karnal Terror Plot: Accused Gurpreet & Amandeep Brothers; Explosives Dropped From Pakistan

On Thursday, the Karnal Police detained four terror suspects near Bastara toll in Haryana and recovered a huge cache of explosives from their vehicle.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Karnal terror plot

Image: ANI


After a major Pakistan-Khalistan terror plot was thwarted in Karnal on Thursday, sources have now revealed that two of the accused, Gurpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh, are actually brothers. On Thursday, the Karnal Police detained four terror suspects near Bastara toll in Haryana and recovered a huge cache of explosives from their Innova car, along with Rs 1,22,000 cash. A large number of bullets and ammunition containers were also found in their possession. 

The four accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder, and Bhupinder. According to the Karnal SP, the Karnal terror plot is said to be orchestrated by Harbinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist operating from Pakistan.

Explosives dropped via drone in Pakistan

Republic has also learnt that the explosives were dropped through drones from Punjab’s Ferozepur in Pakistan. Harbinder Singh Rinda, who is currently in jail, is said to be the 'mastermind' of this terror plot. All four accused were hired by the Khalistani terrorist to deliver explosives to Adilabad in Telangana, the police have said. The arrested terrorists were also going to receive money for delivery.  

READ | Suspected tunnel near India-Pak border exposes JeM terror plot: Watch Republic's report

Addressing the media, Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said, "On credible intelligence input, 4 terror suspects including 3 belonging to Ferozepur and 1 from Ludhiana were detained near Bastara toll plaza. Explosives were recovered from them along with other arms and ammunition. There is a Pakistan connection as the location was sent from Pakistan by a Khalistani terrorist Harbinder Singh Rinda. He lives in Pakistan and has been a suspect in multiple terror activities. Rinda is the one who usually supplies the explosives and NDPS material to such people and gives the location. The accused were in touch with a Rinda, who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana."

READ | Jammu & Kashmir: Oxygen support pipe found in tunnel dug by terrorists; NIA to visit site

The officer added, "They received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in the Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway."

The Haryana Police have also added the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to the FIR.

 

READ | Terror crackdown in Haryana: 4 suspected terrorists nabbed in Karnal; explosives recovered
READ | Haryana terror plot: Pak-Khalistan-link confirmed; 'FIR filed, probe on', says Karnal SP
Tags: Karnal terror plot, Gurpreet, Amandeep
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND