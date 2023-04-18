Karnal: 3-storeyed Rice Mill Building Collapses; 4 Workers Dead, Several Feared Trapped

A tragic incident has come to the fore from Haryana's Karnal wherein a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least four workers, while several others are feared of being trapped under debris. According to sources, the workers used to sleep inside the rice mill after their shifts ended.

Immediately after getting the information about the incident, the fire brigade, police and ambulance services have rushed to the spot to provide assistance. A rescue operation has been launched to remove the trapped rice mill workers from the debris. As per the visuals, JCB machines are being used to clear the debris that was caused due to the collapse of the three-storey rice mill.

#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

According to the officials, four people were killed in the tragic incident. "Four people were dead. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be reaching here shortly,"

