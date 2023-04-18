Last Updated:

Karnal: 3-storeyed Rice Mill Building Collapses; 4 Workers Dead, Several Feared Trapped

In Haryana's Karnal, a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed on Tuesday, leaving several workers in fear of being trapped under debris

General News
 
| Written By
Ajay Sharma
karnal mill collapse

Image: ANI


A tragic incident has come to the fore from Haryana's Karnal wherein a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least four workers, while several others are feared of being trapped under debris. According to sources, the workers used to sleep inside the rice mill after their shifts ended. 

Immediately after getting the information about the incident, the fire brigade, police and ambulance services have rushed to the spot to provide assistance. A rescue operation has been launched to remove the trapped rice mill workers from the debris. As per the visuals, JCB machines are being used to clear the debris that was caused due to the collapse of the three-storey rice mill. 

According to the officials, four people were killed in the tragic incident. "Four people were dead. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be reaching here shortly," 

READ | Man beaten to death by mob in Haryana over old enmity, FIR registered

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

READ | Haryana: Two accused nabbed in Rajasthan youth's death case
READ | Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Bathinda sizzles at 41.6 deg C
READ | Haryana FDA Department conducts surprise checks at 50 chemist shops
First Published:
COMMENT