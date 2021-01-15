Karnataka: 11 Dead & 6 Injured In Road Accident Near Dharwad; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Eleven persons were killed and six others were critically injured in a fatal road accident at Itigatti village of Dharwad district in Karnataka on Friday. As per reports, a group of 17 women hailing from Davangere were travelling to Goa to mark Sankramana celebrations when the tragedy occurred. The accident occurred 8 km from Dharwad city, as per reports. The injured were shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and condoled the demise of the victims in the tragic road accident. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2021

This is a developing story, further updates are expected.

Image: @sagarhiremath91