Karnataka: 116 People Booked For Violating COVID-19 Norms At Amit Shah's Rally In Belagavi

A report filed before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday states that a total of 116 people have been accused in a case registered for violation of COVID-19 protocols at a rally led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Belagavi on January 17.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Suraj Govindraaj observed, "the report submitted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Market Yard, Belagavi city records that a chargesheet has been filed against 116 persons and cognisance has been taken by the magistrate."

The observations came after the Belagavi Commissioner filed an affidavit on the action taken for the violation of COVID-19 norms during the rally held on January 17 in the city.

On March 12, the court had prima facie held that there was a violation of safety guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing during Amit Shah's rally. It directed the Police Commissioner to explain the action taken against violators.

Karnataka High Court pulls up Belagavi CP

However, the HC in its May 25 order, pulled up the Police Commissioner of Belagavi for failing to register FIRs against violators who attended the political rally organised by the BJP. "The police commissioner seems to be unaware of the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and regulations that enable authorities to register First Information Reports for violations,” the bench said.

The court then directed the commissioner to explain why the FIRs were not registered for violation of Coronavirus guidelines. The bench also observed that the commissioner behaved casually, depended on photographs, and only recovered Rs 20,900 as a fine. The court asked the police officer to file a fresh affidavit by June 3. The HC was hearing a petition filed by the National Human Rights Protection and Corruption Crime Control Commission Trust, Belagavi.