Karnataka: 150 Students Stuck In School Due To Deluge In Dharwad's Amaragol Rescued

As several parts of the country continue to face widespread rainfall due to the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, Karnataka, too, has recorded heavy downpours in the past few days triggering waterlogging and a flood-like situation. Amid floods caused by the torrential downpour, around 150 students who were stranded in a government high school in a village in the Dharwad district of Karnataka were finally rescued on Friday.

The students along with the teachers and staff members were stuck in the school due to a flood in a nearby rivulet on June 16. However, with proper coordination, they were rescued by officials.

The incident took place in the government high school located in the Amaragol village under Belavatagi Panchayat jurisdiction in the Dharwad district of Karnataka on Thursday evening, following which a rescue operation was initiated after the water levels subsided in the night. Later, the children were shifted to a safe place with the help of a tractor.

IMD says isolated heavy rainfall 'very likely' over coastal and south interior Karnataka

Earlier in the day, the village witnessed heavy rainfall at around 3 PM following which the nearby rivulet overflowed causing the unexpected flood around the school. Videos from the village have also surfaced on the Internet showing the school surrounded by floodwaters.

While all the teachers and students waited for the rains to stop to return home, there was no let-up in the downpour, resulting in flooding in the nearby stream and making the school appear like an island.

Following the incident, the Belavatagi panchayat officials rushed to the spot to make arrangements for the safety of the children and to supply food and water for them, Meanwhile, the teachers had a tough time struggling to keep children inside their classrooms after the flood.

The officials were also in touch with the teachers and had instructed them to not allow children to get into the water, as the water level was rising dangerously.

In the meantime, the IMD on Friday has predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days.

(Image: PTI/Representative)