Karnataka: 16 Held After Siddaramaiah Receives Death Threat Over His Anti-Savarkar Remark

In a massive development, 16 people have been arrested in connection with a death threat given to Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the police informed on Saturday, August 20. Notably, the arrest came after the Congress leader claimed to have received death threats over his remarks on Veer Savarkar.

Kodagu Superintendent Capt Aiyappa MA said, "A total of 16 people have been arrested in Kodagu in connection with the death threat calls to LoP Siddaramaiah, nine people have been arrested in Kushalnagar and seven in Madikeri, all of whom will be produced before the Magistrate Court," reported ANI.

Earlier after receiving the information, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ordered a probe into the matter. "We have taken this issue seriously. I had also called the Director General of Police and spoke to him. Police will probe the matter. I have given instruction to provide adequate security to the Leader of the Opposition. No one should make such statements that will instigate the minds of others," Bommai said, reported ANI.

Siddaramaiah faces backlash over Anti-Savarkar Remark

On August 18, Siddaramaiah faced a massive backlash in Kodagu district over his statement against VD Savarkar when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth workers protested against him by raising "Go Back Siddaramaiah" slogans. The BJP workers not only waved black flags to Siddaramaiah and his convoy, but they also waved Savarkar's photos in front of his car.

The protest was done in the backdrop of Siddaramaiah's statement asking "Why to put Savarkar poster in Muslim area and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait?" following a violent clash between two groups in Shivamogga over the installation of Veer Savarkar's flex at Ameer Ahmed circle on August 15.

Shivamogga clashes

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the area concerned. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth - Prem Singh - was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.

