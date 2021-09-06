Karnataka: 2 Boats Capsize, 6 Fishermen Rescued

Six fishermen were rescued after their boats capsized due to heavy rain and winds in two separate incidents off Udupi district of Karnataka on Sunday, police sources said.

In one incident, three fishermen, who ventured into the sea from Kanchugodu, were returning after fishing when their boat capsized. Fishermen in other boats saved them.

The boat and fishing gear, according to the fishermen, cost Rs 5 lakh.

In the other incident, a boat capsized off Trasi. Three fishermen on board were also rescued by their peers in other boats.