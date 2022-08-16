Two people have been arrested in the aftermath of the Shivamogga clashes in which a youth was stabbed by a group of miscreants on Monday, August 15. The situation continues to remain tense in the region which has been witnessing prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the aftermath of the incident.

The stabbing came after followers of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan tried to tear banners of Veer Savarkar, which were placed at the Ameer Ahmed circle on the occasion of Independence Day. Violent clashes erupted in the aftermath after which the police resorted to lathi-charge. During the ruckus, a youth was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.

Following the incident, Shivamogga District Collector R Selvamani imposed prohibitory orders in the city and in Bhadravathi till Thursday, August 18 to maintain the law and order situation. Schools and colleges will also remain closed in the town limits till Tuesday.

Youth stabbed in Shivamogga

The victim, who was attacked by a knife, has been identified as Prem Singh and is currently hospitalized. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited McGann hospital where he was being treated on Monday night and inquired about his health. The minister also spoke to the parents of the injured and inquired about the incident. Condemning the act of the miscreants, the Araga Jnanendra assured that the culprits should be brought to justice as soon as possible

In the wake of the incident, Karnataka Police has imposed prohibitory orders in parts of the Shivamogga district and shops have downed their shutters. As the administration attempts to maintain law and order on the ground, Congress has criticized the imposition of Section 144 in the district. In a bizarre remark, Karnataka Congress leader HC Yogesh compared Shivamogga to Kashmir and asked if a curfew was a response to every incident of violence.

"Today every city and state is celebrating India's 76th independence but Shivamogga is under curfew. It is shameful for the BJP government. Every shop is closed, public transport has come to a halt on a day when people want to go out and celebrate. Shivamogga has turned into Kashmir. Is this the answer to every violence? Why is violence taking place here?" he said in a video message.