Karnataka: 2 People Trapped In Debris, 3 Rescued After Landslide Hits White Stone Quarry

Five people were trapped in debris on Friday, March 4, after a landslide in a white stone quarry in Madahalli Village in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district. Three people have been rescued so far and two are still under the debris, as per sources.

According to Chamarajangar SP, TP Shivakumar, the incident occurred when work was ongoing in the quarry. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Mysuru and Chamarajnagara. They are said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team is trying to rescue other workers who are missing and suspected to be stuck under the debris. At least two people are reported missing, sources revealed. An investigation by authorities is underway and more details are awaited.

"The quarry owner had leased it to someone. When work was going on, a landslide has occurred. Two people have been rescued, one person has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru while another has been admitted to a hospital in Chamarajnagara. Both of them are out of danger. Our SDRF team is trying to rescue another person too. Two people are reported to be missing. We will get to know more details after further investigations," said SP Shivakumar.

