Karnataka: 20 Employees Hospitalised After Chemical Leak At Fish Processing Plant

As many as 20 people were rushed to the hospital following a chemical leak in a fish processing plant at Baikampady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city, Karnataka. The employees were at work inside the plant when the leak happened. According to the police, the health condition of several employees took a hit and they had to be admitted to the hospital.

According to a report by ANI, the uneventful incident took place at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant in the Baikampady Industrial Area. According to police, at least 80 employees were present at the plant during the time of the incident. Following the chemical leak, 20 employees developed breathing problems after which they were taken to a private hospital in the city. The affected employees are now admitted to the hospital and were receiving treatment.

Karnataka chemical leak caused by ammonium leakage, preliminary probe reveals

The event took place on Tuesday afternoon and fire and emergency services teams were rushed to the spot. Police are now investigating the matter to locate the reason behind the accident. Police Commissioner N Sasikumar confirmed that the incident took place at the Everest Fish Processing Plant located in Baikampadi Industrial Area. He later affirmed that the health of some employees had deteriorated after the leak.

According to locals, a terrible tragedy was avoided as the emergency services rushed to the spot to control the leak. The employees admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties include both local as well as migrant workers. A case has been registered at Panambur Police Station and further investigation was underway.

Officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Keerthi Kumar K, reportedly arrived at the spot and said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was caused by ammonium leakage from the compressor flange. No casualties were reported.

