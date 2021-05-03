Karnataka: 24 Patients Die In Chamarajanagar District Hospital Due To Oxygen Shortage

Amid massive oxygen shortage and surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, at least 24 people have lost their lives in a span of just two hours at Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district hospital. It is being suspected that they succumbed due to a lack of oxygen supply in the hospital. This unfortunate incident took place at night between 12 am to 2 am. A total of 144 patients were admitted to the hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Chamrajnagar District Incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the death of all the 24 patients at the district hospital. " He said, "strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital."

Karnataka | 24 patients, including COVID-19 patients, died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital due to oxygen shortage & others reasons in last 24 hours. We are waiting for the death audit report: District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar



(Visuals from outside the hospital) pic.twitter.com/8wEOkEEBvm — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Kumar further said, "I have also told the officials to find a permanent solution for the supply of oxygen in Chamarajanagar district. There indeed is a problem in Mysuru but that should not hinder the supply of oxygen from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar and Mandya."

SC Directs Central Govt To Prepare Buffer Stock Of Oxygen For Emergency

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes in collaboration with states and decentralize the location of the stocks so that it is immediately available if the normal supply chain is disrupted. A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the emergency stocks shall be created within the next four days and replenished on a day-to-day basis, in addition to the existing allocation of medical oxygen supply to the states.