Karnataka: 24 People Killed In Rain-related Incidents; Downpour Expected To Continue

At least 24 people lost their lives in Karnataka after incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of the state in the last few days. Additionally, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday, at least 191 livestock died and several houses have been damaged.

"As many as 658 homes were completely damaged while 8,495 houses were partially damaged," the chief minister's office informed.

The numbers were released after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting to review damages, caused by the downpour, in various parts of the state, at his home office on Sunday. According to preliminary reports, several roads, bridges, highways, schools, and public health centres have also been damaged.

Districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, and Ramanagar are among the worst-affected areas. Cultivated crops have also been damaged and the government has released a Rs 130 crore fund to aid farmers.

Karnataka rains: CM Bommai instructs ministers to visit affected districts

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited rain-affected areas of Chikkaballapur district and announced compensation for people whose houses were completely damaged.

During his visit, Chief Minister Bommai assured the state government's support towards the affected regions and the people. Apart from that, the state chief minister has also directed all his ministers to visit flood-hit districts in the state. Meanwhile, relief operations were underway and authorities concerned were trying to speed up the overall relief and rescue process.

IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, predicted 'light to moderate' rainfall in Karnataka and other states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry in the next five days. In a tweet, the IMD said, "Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days. (sic)"

However, heavy rains in Karnataka over the next two days, prompting state authorities to remain on high alert in case of any emergency situations.

